Kylin (KYL) Price Tops $0.23

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $722,717.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About Kylin

KYL is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KYLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.