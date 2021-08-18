Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $33.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.