Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $691.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

