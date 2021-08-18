Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $60.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. 2,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,636. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

