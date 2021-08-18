Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR: ZIL2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/5/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/23/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR ZIL2 traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.19 ($16.69). 124,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.74. The firm has a market cap of $899.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.34. ElringKlinger AG has a 12-month low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 12-month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

