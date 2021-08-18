OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OMF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. 27,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,290. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

