Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.90 on Wednesday, hitting $2,755.91. 14,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,630.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

