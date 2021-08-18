SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 56,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

