Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

PXF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,069. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.36.

