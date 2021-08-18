Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 51,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,266. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.