Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.82. 1,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,494. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

