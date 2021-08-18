Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Up 5.3%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.74. 1,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bioventus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $837.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $12,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.