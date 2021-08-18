AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.64. 149,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,514,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

