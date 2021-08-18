Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

