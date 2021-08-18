Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $441.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $443.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.