Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

