CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 99,352 shares of company stock worth $18,484,199 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $196.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

