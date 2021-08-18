Kendall Capital Management Purchases 826 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. CX Institutional boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.