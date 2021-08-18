Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TCFF stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 381,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,754. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21.

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

