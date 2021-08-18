Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rises By 58.8%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,647 shares of company stock valued at $15,274,671. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.90 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

