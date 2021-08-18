Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $465.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories International traded as high as $423.59 and last traded at $421.97, with a volume of 680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $417.45.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.20.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

