Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $166.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.34.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

