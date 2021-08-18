Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.32% and a negative net margin of 1,106.42%.
NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
