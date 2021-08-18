CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.
CDK stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 29,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39.
CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.
CDK Global Company Profile
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
