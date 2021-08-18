CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

CDK stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 29,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

