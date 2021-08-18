Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $26.48 on Wednesday, hitting $692.19. 569,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $663.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

