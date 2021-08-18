Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,933,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,887. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $271.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.29.

