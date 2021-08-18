Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $795,000 in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BTX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,965. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

