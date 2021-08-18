AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ACM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 7,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,346. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

