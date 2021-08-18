Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New $553,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 72,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,272. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

