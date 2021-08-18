Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $85.33

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 14,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,621. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

