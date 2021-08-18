Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.01. 3,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.