Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

MDT traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

