Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 445.83

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Several research firms recently commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

888 stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 404 ($5.28). 547,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,298. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.27.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

