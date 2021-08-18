MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $635.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.