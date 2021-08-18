Bulleon (BUL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Bulleon has a total market capitalization of $2,504.39 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulleon coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bulleon has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00127783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00150036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.16 or 0.99745050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00885111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.24 or 0.06760465 BTC.

Bulleon Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 coins. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @Bulleon_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io . Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net

Buying and Selling Bulleon

