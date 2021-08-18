Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €25.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

Several analysts have issued reports on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AIXA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €22.43 ($26.39). The stock had a trading volume of 286,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.98. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €24.91 ($29.31).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

