Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 43,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.