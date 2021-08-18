Bell Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.52. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

