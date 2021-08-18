50,405 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Nucor makes up 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,327. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

