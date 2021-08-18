Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,605,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,507. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

