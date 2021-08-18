Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 84,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

