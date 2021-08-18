Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,166,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. 4,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,254. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

