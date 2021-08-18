Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,946. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

