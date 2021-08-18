iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

