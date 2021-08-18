Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 4,466 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

