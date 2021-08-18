Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.23. 47,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

