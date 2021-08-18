Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on EVVTY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.22. Evolution AB has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

