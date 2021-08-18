Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 21,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,364 shares of company stock valued at $270,928 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

