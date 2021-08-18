Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.95. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.