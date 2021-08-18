Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 3,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 417,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 51.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
