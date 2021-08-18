Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 3,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 417,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 51.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.